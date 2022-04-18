By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 10:02

Credit: DJ Kay Slay Instagram

DJ Kay Slay dead at 55 after COVID battle. The hip-hop legend died four months after he was hospitalised with the virus.

The music world is in mourning after the New York City DJ passed away on April 17.

In December 2021, DJ Kay Slay had been admitted to hospital suffering from COVID. He was said to have been recovering.

Hip-hop promoter Van Silk confirmed the news of the death. Speaking to Hip Hop DX he revealed: “Hip Hop lost a real gem. My dear brother is gone. I’ve known him since he was 16 years old.”

Fellow music stars have paid tribute to the legend. Taking to social media Dante Ross commented: “Rest Easy King Dez aka Spade TDS aka DJ Kay Slay a legend in two games: graffiti and DJaying. F Covid. Rest In Power.”

Wack 100 took to Instagram and simply said: “RIP DJ Kay Slay.”

