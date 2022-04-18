Eight-year-old girl becomes best friends with a sheep after nursing it back to health

By Fergal MacErlean • 18 April 2022 • 16:01

Credit: Skitterphoto

Lacie Pattinson, 8, saved a lamb´s life after finding her ‘close to death’ when she was rejected by her mother.

Lacie from Brough, Cumbria, nurtured the distraught animal with love and cuddles and today she is best friends with the sheep, The Mirror reports on April 18.

The schoolgirl’s mum Hayley Pattinson, 37, says they even threw Lucky the sheep a party to celebrate her first birthday.

Hayley said: “Lacie’s grandfather keeps around 50 sheep, and last spring, during the lockdown, she attached herself to Lucky.

“We found Lucky after her mum had given birth to her behind a water trough. She had been rejected by her mother and was almost dead when we came across her.

“Lacie put her in a box, brought her home with us and placed her in front of the fire.

“It didn’t take long for Lucky to come back around and Lacie nursed her back to health. That’s how she got her name.

“She bottle-fed Lucky and kept her warm by wrapping her in blankets in the house and giving her lots of cuddles.

“Lacie tells people that the reason Lucky survived was because of how much she loves her. It’s so special to see their relationship and you can just tell they’re going to be friends for life.

“We have to take Lacie down to visit Lucky every day.”

