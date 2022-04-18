By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 13:28

Firefighters rescue three climbers stuck on Calpe's Peñón de Ifach

Three climbers found themselves stranded and stuck in the dark after running out of daylight on Calpe’s Peñón de Ifach.

The incident occurred at 9.40 pm on Sunday 17, April when a group of three climbers situated on the south face of the Calpe’s Peñón de Ifach, on the last section of the route, ran out of daylight, leaving them stranded in the dark, forced to alert the fire brigade, as reported by 20minutos.

Two members of the rescue team started climbing at 10.30pm arriving at the scene at 11.46pm. After checking to see that the climbers were safe and in good condition, the party climbed to the summit, reaching it at roughly 2.41am. Having reached the summit, the rescue party and the three climbers began their descent down the side of the mountain on foot, reaching their vehicles at 3.19 am.

The Fire Brigade has since commented on the extremely difficult conditions under which the rescue was carried out, due to the lack of natural light. The rescue party set up a unit command headquarters, took a van used for various rescue purposes as well as two climbers from the mountain rescue GER group of Benidorm and Concentaina natural parks.