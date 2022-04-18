First steps taken in Velez-Blanco castle rehabilitation project

By Linda Hall • 18 April 2022 • 16:54
VELEZ-BLANCO CASTLE: First steps taken in restoration project
Photo credit: Velez-Blanco town hall
THE Junta awarded the €141,065 contract to draft plans for restoring Velez-Blanco castle to a Granada architectural and engineering firm.
Confirming the contract, Culture delegate Eloisa Cabrera said that the team had been given a 32-month deadline to produce an action plan for the first phase of renovations.
With a €1.3 million budget, this initial phase – expected to take 15 months to complete – will centre on the castle roofs, the Homenaje tower, the principal rooms open to the public and access to the first courtyard.
The timetable for the extensive repairs needed for the castle, built between 1506 and 1515, has been based on the inspection that was carried out in March 2020 to analyse the state of building and decide which sections were most in need of urgent attention.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at [email protected]
