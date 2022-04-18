Fuengirola man arrested for stalking a housemate

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 April 2022 • 22:50

Arrested for stalking a housemate Souce: Pixabay

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in Valencia for stalking a housemate, a woman with whom he shared a home in an investigation that started in Fuengirola.

According to police the man “repeatedly” carried out activities that caused the victim psychological damage, with the court issuing a banning order prohibiting the accused from communicating with the victim by any means.

The woman, who shared the home with the accused for work reasons, filed a complaint in Fuengirola saying she was being subjected to harassment from the individual. When they stopped living together he became obsessed with her and made various efforts to contact her.

When she spurned his advances he started to engage in activities that were designed to cause her harm or distress, including placing orders for goods in her name sent cash on delivery. He also went so far as to place advertisements with her data in erotic content pages.

That led to his arrest for the crime of digital harassment and stalking. According to police, this type of crime has grown exponentially as new technologies make it easier for people to engage in such activities.

The prosecutor’s office said that although each crime was of little consequence, when added together they became very serious affecting the victim’s health and psychological well-being.

With sufficient evidence in hand Fuengirola police shared the details with the police in Valencia where the man now lives, which resulted in his arrest.

