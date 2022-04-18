By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 18:00

Girls Aloud reuniting for fundraising event in memory of Sarah Harding Credit: Twitter

Girls Aloud are going to reunite for a special fundraising event in loving memory of former band member Sarah Harding who passed away last year.

Singer and fellow bandmate Nadine Coyle broke the news in an interview with OK! magazine, stating that alongside bandmates Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, they would be performing a special-one off fundraising concert in honour of Sarah Harding.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Nadine stated: “We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah. She’s very much in the forefront of our minds. We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others.”

Nadine said that Sarah’s death had been “so devastating” and that it still affects the band “deeply, to think about everything she went through.”

Sarah Harding passed away last year, on 5 September 2021, with her Mum taking to Instagram to share the news stating:

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.- Marie x ”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.