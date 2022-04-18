Google removes blurring of Russia’s military installations from their maps

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 April 2022 • 22:22

Google Maps removes blurring of Russia’s military installations Source: Google Maps

In what is believed to be a first for Google, the company has removed the blurring from all Russia’s military installations on its maps programme.

The change implemented on Monday April 18th and reported by The Moscow Times, means that anyone with access to the internet can look for and view Russia’s military bases, infrastructure and equipment. This includes sensitive installations such as ballistic missile launching pads, naval facilities and key command posts.

The Ukranian Armed Forces tweeted their delight: “Now everyone can see [Russian military infrastructure] with a resolution of about 0.5 meters per pixel.”

The change comes as relationships between the company and the Kremlin become increasingly strained, with the latter looking to censor more and more of the information that is found by the popular search engine.

Google also banned advertisements for Russian users following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. That led to Russian officials accusing YouTube, which is owned by Google, of stirring an “information war” after the video-hosting platform blocked Russian state media.

Traditionally mapping technology such as Google Maps, blurs out sensitive installations in countries across the world to maintain their classified status.

However in this case Google Maps has thrown the door wide open for all and sundry to view classified sites across Russia including nuclear weapons stores, submarine bases, military installations and even the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier.

It is not known what was behind the decision at Google wherein the blurring of military installations was removed, suffice to say it will further anger officials in Moscow.

