Harry and Meghan hire ex-president Obama’s former bodyguard as couple sue Government over security removal

By Fergal MacErlean • 18 April 2022 • 9:43

Meghan with competitors from Sussex at the Invictus Games Credit: @DerrickCobbinah, Twitter

Meghan Markle was pictured being protected by ex-US President Barack Obama’s former bodyguard.

She was shielded by burly Christopher Sanchez over the weekend while at the Invictus Games, The Sun exclusively reports on Monday, April 18.

It comes as Harry sues the Government after his Met Police armed guards were removed when the couple quit royal duty to live in the US.

Prince Harry pulled out of the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey last month citing his mounting concerns over security.

The Duke insists he “does not feel safe” enough to bring his family to the UK.

Ex-Secret Service agent Sanchez has spent five years protecting presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Sanchez has spent 21 years in national security shielding the rich and famous.

He is director of Professional Protection & Investigations in Texas which says “today’s high-profile individuals are faced with unprecedented risks that require not only immediate on-the-ground protection, but also a high level of thorough security planning, coordination and management.”

The Sussexes have signed a £113 million deal with Netflix who are filming a documentary at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded, honours wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women runs until April 22.

