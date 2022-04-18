By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 13:10

Heartwarming welcome: Free tuition for displaced Ukrainian students in Scotland.

According to the Scottish Government on April 14: “Displaced Ukrainian students settling in Scotland will be given access to free tuition and living cost support, subject to parliamentary approval.

“Under new proposals from the Scottish Government, Ukrainians wishing to embark on a further or higher education course from academic year 2022-23 will be eligible for free tuition and living cost support, providing they have submitted an application to the Homes for Ukraine, Ukraine Family or the Ukraine Extension schemes.

“Existing Ukrainian students who have previously started courses in Scotland and who are experiencing hardship will be eligible to apply for immediate financial assistance through a newly created £1 million International Students’ Emergency Fund.”

Minister for Higher Education and Further Education Jamie Hepburn commented: “We are determined to do everything we can to give displaced people from Ukraine the warmest welcome possible and we want to ensure students arriving here have the support they need to start or continue their higher and further education.

“By extending home fee status and living cost support to students arriving from Ukraine we hope to provide some stability and assurance at this deeply troubling time and ensure those forced to flee their homes can live safely and comfortably in Scotland for as long as they need to.”

Hepburn went on to add: “We have also created a new £1 million International Students’ Emergency Fund. This will help Ukrainian students already in Scotland who find themselves in hardship due to their situation, to continue their studies.

“Education opens doors to opportunities and transforms lives for the better so it is absolutely crucial we remove any financial barriers those displaced by the conflict may face”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.