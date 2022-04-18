Horror as witnesses watch man fall down a waterfall in Spain’s Alicante

By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 7:54

Credit: Bomberos Twitter

Horror as witnesses watch a man fall down a waterfall in Spain’s Alicante. A rescue mission was launched including a helicopter team.

The emergency services swung into action on April 17 after a man was seen falling down the Bolulla waterfall. The incident happened shortly after 1:30pm. According to the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium, after falling on the waterfall the man headed into the Algar river.

The Fire Brigade took to Twitter to announce the death and said: “We regret the death this afternoon of a young man who fell into the waterfall of Bolulla and could not get out of the waters of the river Algar. After a search that lasted several hours by air and by land we found his body in the river dam. Our deepest condolences DEP”

The emergency services called in a rescue helicopter that searched the area for an extended time. A mountain rescue team was also called in along with two drones and firefighters from Benidorm.

Lamentamos el fallecimiento esta tarde de un joven que cayó en la cascada de Bolulla y no pudo salir de las aguas del río Algar, tras un dispositivo de búsqueda que duró varias horas por aire y por tierra encontramos su cuerpo en la presa del río. Nuestro más sentido pésame DEP pic.twitter.com/Q43gYPxYjg — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) April 17, 2022

