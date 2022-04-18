By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 14:18

Man arrested for beating a National Police horse at electronic festival Credit: Twitter

A man has been arrested after he attacked a National Police horse at an electronic festival.

A 36-year-old Portuguese man was arrested after hitting a car and a National Police horse at the Elrow electronic music festival in Valedebebas, Madrid. The incident reportedly took place on Friday 15, April at the Elrow electronic festival in the Mad Cool area of Valdebebas, where over 30,000 people attended.

The perpetrator had started hitting a car that was parked in the area nearby to the festival, and upon the arrival of National and Municpal Police officers, the man began attacking the horse of one of the officers from the Cavalry Unit.

Videos uploaded to social media show the Municipal Police Officers hit the man repeatedly with their extendable batons to get the man to release the reins of the horse and stop attacking the horse.

One of the Police officers from the Cavalry Unit suffered minor injuries to his hand and was treated by the medical services with the horse reportedly suffering no injuries. Witnesses indicated that the detainee was drunk and under the influence of narcotic substances, as reported by ElMundo.

