By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 17:14

Man arrested in his house in Malaga after being found with decaying corpse Credit: Policia Nacional

A man has been arrested in his house in after being found with a decaying corpse of another man in Campanillas, Malaga.

Spanish National Police have arrested a man after finding him in a house in Campanillas, Malaga next to the decaying corpse of a man with multiple stabbed wounds. The arrest took place after Police Officers went to the scene following an alert by a private individual last Saturday, who stated that a strong smell was emanating from inside the house, according to police sources.

According to the investigation, the deceased man, aged 49, lived with the 51-year-old arrested man, with Officers from the Scientific and Homicide Group of the Spanish Police currently opening investigations into what occurred in the household, believing the corpse to be at least two days old from the time it was found.

The detainee remains in police custody and is not expected to be brought before the courts until later this week.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.