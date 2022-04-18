Meet the World’s oldest dog Chihuahua TobeyKeith

By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 14:45
Meet the World's oldest dog TobeyKeith
Credit: Instagram @guinnessworldrecords
Chihuahua TobyKeith was born in USA on January 9, 2001, with the record being verified on the 16, March 2022, confirming him to be the World’s oldest dog.
His owner, Gisela Shore of Greenacres, Florida, said she adopted TobyKeith from a shelter when he was just a few months old and began to suspect that TobyKeith might be the world’s oldest dog when he turned 20.
“I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer,” Shore told Guinness World Records.
“I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith,” she stated.
Chihuahuas typically live between 12 and 18 years, but TobyKeith has lived well beyond that, in generally good health, according to his owner. “People can’t believe how good he looks for his age,” Shore stated.
Speaking on her reaction to TobeyKeith beating the Guiness World Record, Shore stated: “It definitely brought a big smile on my face!”
However, the Chihuahua still has to beat the all-time record, as the oldest dog ever recorded was an Australian shepherd dog named Bluey, who died at the age of 29 years and 5 months on 14 November 1939.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
