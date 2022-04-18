By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 13:01
Credit: Twitter @ChrisCEOHopson
NHS Chief wants to bring back facemarks in response to rising Covid cases
Chief Executive of NHS providers, Chris Hopson, has called for the return of facemasks and has urged health ministers to discuss “sensible precautions” that Britons can take to reduce the number of covid cases. Hopson claimed that the Government “does not want to talk about coronavirus anymore” and that Britain is in need of a “proper grown-up national debate about what living with covid actually means”, calling for support from the Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, and the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, as reported by The Times.
“Nobody in the NHS either expected or predicted this level of covid at this point,” he stated. “It is creating a real, real pressure.” Hopson continued: “Nobody is arguing we should go back to draconian lockdown restrictions, but this is not all or nothing.”
Credit: Twitter @ChrisCEOHopson
1/25 NEW THREAD. Where's NHS up to? Flat out, doing its best for patients, as ever. But struggling with covid and impact of long term fault lines. Concerning pressure, despite front line effort. Sits alongside interview today with @thesundaytimes : https://t.co/W5Y0POEhgt
— Chris Hopson (@ChrisCEOHopson) April 17, 2022
Hopson stated that other European nations have been able to reach an “intermediary point” that Britian should aim for and thus help reduce the pressure the NHS is experiencing with “higher levels of risks than ever seen before”
Speaking about a recent NHS board meeting, he stated that the NHS is undergoing “the most difficult period over a sustained period of time”
The UK has reported a total of 27,255 positive cases in its latest figures on Thursday 14, April with 1,984 deaths within 28-days of a positive test recorded.
