Only in America, Easter eggs containing condoms handed out

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 April 2022 • 9:13

Only in America, Easter eggs containing condoms Source: Wikimedia Alberth Herring

On Thursday April 14th a parent dressed as an Easter bunny started handing out Easter eggs to schoolchildren that contained unopened condoms, in a case of only in America.

According to a report by Fox 7, the parent arrived at the Gullett Elementary School in Austin, Texas and started handing out the eggs. Some were said to contain sweets whilst others contained unopened condoms.

The school who had not agreed to the parent being on the grounds, asked them to leave which they did. However they continued to hand out the eggs to those arriving at the school.

Principal Tammy Thompson wrote to parents acknowledging the “inappropriate nature of the parent’s activity” and emphasised that the event was neither planned nor endorsed by the school. She went on to add that along with the school district board they would be reviewing safety protocols.

The local police have been informed of the incident and are currently investigating, however at this stage there have been no arrests nor any information as to who the parent was and why they were handing out Easter eggs containing condoms.

Gullett School, according to their website serves students in pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade. Known for high academic standards and outstanding faculty, the school’s unique community offers students opportunities to learn about animals, gardening, sustainability and philanthropy. Strong parental and community involvement and support enhances the quality of education at this inviting neighbourhood school.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.