By Tamsin Brown • 18 April 2022 • 21:57

'Orihuela desde siempre' art exhibition by Mario Gómez showcases beauty of Orihuela. Image: Orihuela Town Hall

The ‘Orihuela desde siempre’ art exhibition by the local artist Mario Gómez shows the beauty of Orihuela in photo-like paintings.

The painting exhibition entitled “Orihuela desde siempre” by the Orihuela artist Mario Gómez can be visited until June 12 between 10am and 2pm and 4pm and 7pm from Tuesday to Saturday and from 10am to 2pm on Sundays and public holidays at the Pedrera Foundation Museum in the Palacio Sorzano de Tejada in the city of Orihuela.

The self-taught painter Mario Gómez was born in Orihuela in 1961. His main interest in painting is watercolour techniques. His work, which focuses on the beauty of his hometown, boasts an almost photographic perfection. The exhibition also includes drawings and sketches of the former monastery of Santa Lucía, which was destroyed in 1936.

