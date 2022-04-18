Poll results: Beckham wedding

By Cassandra • 18 April 2022 • 12:36

In our last poll, we spoke about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, recently tying the knot and spending £3m on their wedding.

We asked if you thought that this is an unnecessary extravagance?

The couple exchanged vows at Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson’s £79m estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Eden’s Gate said that while former footballer David and his wife Victoria’s fortune is around £380 million, and Nicola’s family is said to be worth a whopping £1.3 billion.

The newlyweds were joined by an array of A-listers who had gathered for the three-day mega event, including Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams, actress Eva Longoria, Spice Girls Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm, supermodels Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bundchen, former footballer Phil Neville, and Brooklyn’s god- father Dave Gardner.

Following the dinner, guests partied the night away to top musical acts — including Jennifer Lopez’s former husband and Latin star Marc Anthony and DJ Fat Tony. Rapper Snoop Dogg also performed.

A majority of 50 per cent of our readers voted “no”, it is up to them.

49 per cent of readers voted that “yes”, this is an unnecessary extravagance

Just 1 per cent of readers responded to the question with ‘other’.

