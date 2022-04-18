By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 11:11
Prince Harry makes emotional pledge to his children: "I will never ever rest" Credit: Twitter
On the opening day of The Invictus Games, Prince Harry spoke to two young Dutch reporters, 11-year-old Sofia and 12-year old Jay members of Vteam, a team of Dutch teenagers who are dedicated to freedom, peace and friendship, about his wishes for his two children
Harry was asked what his hopes for his two children, two-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet were, to which he emotionally answered:“To grow up in a better world. To grow up in a fairer world, safer world, a more equal world. It’s not going to be easy, but I will never, ever rest until I, as a parent, have at least tried to make the world a better place for them. Because it is our responsibility that the world is the way that it is now. And I don’t think that we should be bringing children into the world unless we are going to make that commitment to make it better for them.We cannot steal your future.”
In reference to Sofia and Jay from Vteam, Harry stated: “These individuals signed up to serve, but at the same time once they had their uniforms taken off or removed they are still serving.”
“And you are the next generation, and you guys know that life is about service, service to others, being kind to each other, that friendship – that’s what means everything.”
“So if you guys aren’t here, and young people aren’t involved in this, well that just doesn’t seem to make sense to me”, he stated, as reported by The Daily Express.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
