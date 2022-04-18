Public bus robbed at gunpoint in Granada

By Chris King • 18 April 2022 • 22:02

A public bus in the city of Granada. Image: Pixabay - Nikolaiy

Granada public bus held up and robbed at gunpoint

The National Police in Granada city is today, Monday, April 18, investigating an incident that occurred on a public bus on the Line 5 route. An individual reportedly held up the bus and its passengers at gunpoint early this morning, before escaping.

As reported by Ideal, and confirmed by granadadigital.es, this man entered the bus as a passenger while it was in the northern part of the city route. He subsequently produced a firearm and assaulted both the bus driver and a female passenger.

According to sources from the National Police, as reported to EFE, the incident took place in Calle Caseria del Cerro, at around 7am. The same sources assured that there were no injuries to any of the people on board the bus. It is believed that despite being armed with a gun, the thief escaped with only around €40.

He has currently avoided a police operation that was launched after the robbery. After exiting the bus, the robber escaped in a vehicle that was waiting for him, which contained two occupants.

Following the robbery, the bus passengers vacated the bus and continued their journey on a replacement bus.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.