By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 18:22

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issues apology after face covering blunder Credit: Twitter @ScotGovFM

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued an apology after the release of footage showing she had not worn a face covering despite it still being mandatory.

The news follows footage released on Saturday that revealed Nicola Sturgeon greeting customers while on a visit to a barber’s in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire. Face coverings were still mandatory in Scotland at that time, with changes only coming into force today on April 18. However, Police Scotland has stated that it won’t be carrying out any further action against Sturgeon after already having contacted her, as reported by SkyNews.

Nicola Sturgeon apologised in a statement: “On Saturday, while campaigning outdoors in East Kilbride I was invited into a local barber shop. After a few seconds of being in the shop, I realised I had forgotten to put my face covering back on. I then immediately put it on. However, I accept that not wearing a face covering even for a few seconds was an error on my part and I am sorry for that.

“Having received complaints about the matter, Police Scotland made contact with me. This is what they would have done with anyone else in these circumstances, and they were absolutely right to treat me no differently to any other citizen. I explained that the error was inadvertent and the police have confirmed that the matter is closed.”

Police Scotland confirmed that no further action will be taken against Sturgeon: “Local officers have spoken to the First Minister to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so. Given the circumstances of this incident, Police Scotland is satisfied that no further action is necessary. This is in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic.”

