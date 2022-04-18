Trending:

Shock as baby in serious condition after falling from window in Spain’s Madrid

By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 11:36

Credit: Madrid Emergency Services

Shock as a baby is in a serious condition after falling from a second-storey window in Madrid’s Fuenlabrada.

According to the Emergency Services in the Community of Madrid, an 18-month-old baby fell from a second-floor window in Fuenlabrada. The fall happened on Sunday, April 18, at 11pm.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident and quickly attended to the child. After being stabilised by medical personnel the baby was rushed to the 12 de Octubre Hospital.

According to Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid, the baby is in a serious condition after having suffered from head injuries.

An investigation has been launched by the Fuenlabrada Local Police in a bid to clarify the circumstances surrounding the fall.

