By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 17:41

Spain ranked the second unhappiest country in Europe in global survey

New figures show that Spain is the second unhappiest country in Europe, following Hungary.

Figures from the” Global Happiness Survey” carried out yearly by Ipsos, a Market research company, reveals that 67% of the world’s adult population say they are “very” or “fairly” happy, but only 55% of Spaniards say they are “very” or “fairly” happy, 12 points less than the global average and only surpassed by Hungarians at 51%, making Spain the second unhappiest country in Europe.

The highest scoring country worldwide is the Netherlands at 86% followed by two European countries, the UK with 83% and France with 81%. Despite the majority of Spaniards saying they are unhappy, those who are happy have increased when compared to 2020, when only 38% said they felt happy. And oddly enough, the percentage of Spaniards who say they are happy is also higher than before the pandemic, with 55% instead of 46% as seen in 2019.

A total of 30 countries with more than 1,000 citizens each were surveyed including Germany, the United States, Hungary, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, having to choose between 31 potential sources that generate happiness.

The greatest source of happiness was health and physical well-being for 54% of the world’s population, followed by mental health and well-being (53%), the relationship with their partner (49%), feeling that their life has meaning (49%) and the happiness that children bring (48%).

The potential sources of happiness for Spain were ranked the same as other countries with the exception of fifth place, that saw living conditions (water, food and housing) replacing the happiness that children bring.

On the other end of the spectrum, the global survey found that things that generate the most unhappiness are: Time spent on social networks (13%), moving to another country (18%), a new political leadership in the country (23%), material possessions (24%) and spending time or money on charity (24%), as reported by 20minutos.es

