By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 15:13

Spanish tourism sector sees less profit despite more business over Easter period

Data released by The Spanish Tourism Board shows that despite invoicing more than in Easter 2019 the rise in energy and food bills has led to less money being made.

The Spanish Tourism board has released data showing that Spain’s tourism sector has seen the best Easter since before the pandemic, with almost all Spanish tourist destinations seeing a hotel occupancy of between 80 and 90%, more than two million passengers on trains and over 57,000 flights, as reported by Elmundo.

Juan Molas, President of The Spanish Tourism Board, highlighted that although this data records this year’s Easter as having exceeded pre-pandemic levels in many destinations, as well as many companies invoicing more than in 2019, costs have increased significantly due to the increase in energy and food prices, leading to companies billing more than in 2019 but not earning the same amount.

“We have billed the same or above the year 2019, but also costs have increased significantly,” stated the President of the Spanish Tourism Board, in an interview with Antena 3 collected by Europa Press.

The coming months are forecast to be positive in terms of booking figures, with other European markets such as the British, German and French markets also forecasting positive months.

The Spanish tourism sector believes that despite suffering a loss of the Russian tourist market due to the Ukraine crisis, it will be able to compensate with the arrival of more tourists from other countries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.