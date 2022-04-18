By Guest Writer • 18 April 2022 • 16:34

A month of Body Art Credit: Gibraltar Body Art

SPRING is in the air in Gibraltar and May sees the return of the annual festival of the arts and music.

It also runs through to June but highlights of the May events are detailed below;

Gibraltar International Body Art Festival runs from May 1 to 31 online with an e-ticket costing £15 via [email protected]

On Thursday May 12 at 7.30pm in Ince’s Hall Theatre Liona & Serena Strings brings a special twist of Sephardic music and its own melodies as six musicians from different music disciplines move from chamber music through Spanish tunes, eastern sounds all the way to Arabic rhythms. Tickets £10 from www.buytickets.gi.

Friday May 13 at 7.30pm also at Ince’s Hall it’s a Blues Night featuring TCB, The MAG Blues Band, Chaos Theory and Gary Moore Tribute Band entry £10 from www.buytickets.gi.

Saturday May 14 from 10am – 1pm a Charity Walk in aid of Mental Health Support organised by Clubhouse Gibraltar with registration £5 via email [email protected]

Saturday May 14 at 7.30pm, Nevermind the 90s featuring Sugar Plum Fairies, Lorena Rodriguez, Sidelines, Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute, Alanis Morissette Tribute and Nirvana Tribute at Ince’s Hall tickets costing £12 from www.buytickets.gi.

Wednesday May 18, A Celebration of Opera organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society at the Convent Ballroom and for further information please email [email protected].

In addition, there are various art exhibitions and dance events as well as informative lectures during the month.

