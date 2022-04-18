‘Tail between his legs’: Piers Morgan makes shocking dig at TV rival

By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 14:46

Credit: Piers Morgan Instagram

‘Tail between his legs’: Piers Morgan makes a shocking dig at TV rival Dan Walker.

Piers Morgan made a dig at his former rival Dan Walker who is set to move to Channel 5. Since 2016 Dan has hosted BBC Breakfast, but he will soon replace Sian Williams on 5 News, as reported by ExaminerLive on April 18.

According to The Mirror, when asked about Dan, Piers took aim and said: “Dan who? Hasn’t he disappeared to Channel 5 or something. He disappeared with his tail between his legs after we beat him in the ratings.”

Piers went on to add: “It was actually quite priceless as we beat the BBC on my last day [on ITV’s Good Morning Britain] so he couldn’t ever do anything about it. He could never beat us again. Anyway, best wishes to Dan. I hope he enjoys Channel 5. Is that still on TV? Apparently, yes.”

Piers is set to take to the air again with news channel TalkTV on April 25. His new show will be aired globally and he expects to pick up many of his former Good Morning Britain fans.

Piers commented: “I mean, I wouldn’t be looking to steal Good Morning Britain viewers, I will be looking to pick up all those who stopped watching it,

“Which judging by the ratings is a lot of people. So if you loved Good Morning Britain when I was on it, and you miss me in that way, you know where to find me. There are a lot of people who were annoyed about what went down. They’re the ones I’d be after.”

Piers revealed that Susanna Reid has not wished him luck with his new show yet, but he is sure that she will.

“We stay in touch. We had this arranged marriage which turned out to be very successful, and then we suddenly got divorced. Bang. Gone,” stated Piers.

“I went from seeing Susanna get ready in her curlers at 4am every day to not seeing her. We text but it was all a bit dramatic and sad. It ended in a silly way but their loss will be TalkTV’s gain.”

Speaking out on Twitter Dan explained that he has enjoyed “jousting over the years with Piers.” Dan added though: “It has been nice to see some of the other great personalities and presenters have a bit more space to talk.”

