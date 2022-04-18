Thandiwe Newton ‘split from Ol Parker after 24-year marriage’

By Fergal MacErlean • 18 April 2022 • 13:20

Thandiwe Newton has reportedly split from her filmmaker husband of 24 years Ol Parker.

And the actress may be heading to rehab after she dramatically exited “Magic Mike 3” for acting bizarrely on set, PageSix reported in an exclusive on April 14.

The “Westworld” star had been in London filming the third installment of the series, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” with Channing Tatum.

Thandiwe denied earlier reports she had been fired from the Magic Mike film over an argument about Will Smith and the Oscars slap with her co-star Channing Tatum.

Newton said she had quit due to personal reasons.

Now it has been claimed the star has separated from her husband.

A source on set told PageSix: “Thandiwe had been acting strange on set. It became clear she couldn’t play the role.

“There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated.

“She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support,” the source added.

Newton and Parker have been married for 24 years after they tied the knot in 1998.

At their family home, they raise their three children – Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, eight.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a spokesperson told The Guardian in a statement.

