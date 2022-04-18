By Guest Writer • 18 April 2022 • 19:29

Official opening of the new Health Centre Credit: Junta de Andalucia

AT long last after years of delay, the new Health Centre in San Pedro Alcantara officially declared open today, Monday April 18.

Funded by the Junta de Andalucia at a cost of around €5 million, the President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno joined Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz and many of the new health professionals who will be employed there.

Local residents had formed an action group demanding the opening of the centre whose central building was completed in 2021 and despite regular promises, the opening was repeatedly delayed, some saying that the Junta would wait until an election was imminent.

The old centre had fallen into disrepair and due to Covid-19 restrictions saw long queues daily outside the building in both pouring rain and baking heat.

Now the new centre will by five times bigger than the current office and will be able to cope with the 13,000 registered residents, plus those that aren’t registered as well as tourists who arrive each summer.

Not only will there be the usual medical options including a family medical team, a nursing area and a paediatric area, there will be room for a family planning area, pregnancy and dental services as well as a multipurpose area.

