By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 13:49

Turkey launches cross-border offensive on Kurdish militants

Turkey has launched a cross-border offensive on Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

Hulusi Akar, Turkey’s Defence Minister has announced a ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants located in northern Iraq. The suspected Kurdistan Worker’s Party targets (PKK) were struck by Turkish jets and artillery, supported by drones and helicopters, as commando troops crossed into the region by land as well as by helicopters, according to Hulusi Akar.

Akar stated that the jets had successfully hit shelters, bunkers, caves tunnels, ammunition depots and headquarters that belong to the PKK. The group of militants currently hold bases located in northern Iraq, using the locations to attack Turkey

“Our heroic commandoes and maroon berets supported by attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, armed unmanned aerial vehicles arrived on the scene by land and by air and captured the determined targets. Many terrorists were neutralised.” stated the Defence Minister.

“At this point we have reached, all planned targets have been captured,”

The Defence Ministry stated that the attack was launched following the regrouping of Kurdish militants who were preparing for a “large-scale attack”

The offensive was carried out in coordination with Turkey’s “friends and allies,” the Defence Ministry added, as reported by the AP news.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has claimed the lives of over 40,000 people in its rebellion during the last 30 years.

