By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 April 2022 • 17:00

UNESCO: Nearly 100 Ukrainian cultural monuments damaged Source: Valerie Sorokin

A report by UNESCO on Monday April 18th says that nearly 100 Ukrainian cultural monuments have either been damaged or destroyed in the war, with indiscriminate shelling from Russian troops taking its toll.

The estimate represents almost a doubling of the number provided by UNESCO a little over two weeks ago, with concerns rising about the consequences of the Russian invasion not only on the population but also their heritage.

Lazare Eloundou Assomo a UNESCO Director, the damaged cultural monuments include some from the Middle Ages as well as landmarks of early Soviet architecture.

He said; “Some of these will take time to be rebuilt, while others can probably never be rebuilt.” Continuing he said that getting a complete and full picture of the damage won’t be possible until the war comes to an end with some areas inaccessible at present.

Estimates he said are currently based on feedback from people on the ground, Ukrainian authorities and satellite images. The input however does not provide a full picture of the extent of the damage nor what it is likely to repair, if at all possible.

Assomo added that so far, there is no indication of damage to the country’s seven World Heritage Sites, with Kharkiv among the cities hardest hit.

Chernihiv, one of Ukraine’s oldest cities, with countless churches and monasteries from the 10th and 19th centuries, has also suffered considerable losses with amongst other St. Catherine’s Church has been partially destroyed.

Destruction of the UNESCO heritage sites and roughly 100 Ukrainian cultural monuments belies Moscow’s assertion that the invasion is a special oepration that seeks to eradicate the government of Nazis.

