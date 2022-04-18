By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 16:28
Woman murders her 86-year-old neighbour and dies after jumping from a sixth-floor flat
Credit: Twitter @EmergenciasMad
A 56-year-old woman was found dead after jumping from her sixth-floor flat this afternoon in Madrid after stabbing an 84-year-old neighbour to death in a building at number 12, Calle Don Bosco in the Carabanchel district of Madrid.
Madrid Emergency Services took to Twitter to share the news.
Credit: Twitter @EmergenciasMad
.@SAMUR_PC confirma el fallecimiento de dos mujeres en #Carabanchel.
Una de ellas, precipitada desde un sexto piso.
La otra víctima estaba en el descansillo con heridas por arma blanca. @BomberosMad colaboran con @policia, que investiga lo ocurrido, para acceder al piso. pic.twitter.com/W8TH38oZct
— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) April 18, 2022
The tweet read:
@SAMUR_PC
confirms the death of two women in #Carabanchel.
One of them fell from a sixth floor.
The other victim was on the landing with stab wounds.
@BomberosMad
are collaborating with
@policia
who are investigating the incident, to gain access to the flat.
Emergency services rushed to the scene following a phone call alerting them that a 56-year-old woman had thrown herself out of a window and was seriously injured in the street. Upon arrival they found the body of a woman in the street after she had jumped from a sixth-floor flat. Emergency staff tried to resuscitate her for several minutes before declaring her dead.
An 84-year-old woman was found dead inside the block of flats on the sixth-floor of the building. She had several stab wounds inflicted by the 56-year-old woman according to Emergencias Madrid. According to initial reports, the two women did not have a good relationship, and had arguments on previous occasions. It was also reported that the 56-year-old woman had psychiatric problems.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
