18 April 2022

Woman murders her 86-year-old neighbour and dies after jumping from a sixth-floor flat Credit: Twitter @EmergenciasMad

A woman has been found dead after jumping from her sixth-floor flat following the murder of her 86-year-old neighbour.

A 56-year-old woman was found dead after jumping from her sixth-floor flat this afternoon in Madrid after stabbing an 84-year-old neighbour to death in a building at number 12, Calle Don Bosco in the Carabanchel district of Madrid.

Madrid Emergency Services took to Twitter to share the news.

Credit: Twitter @EmergenciasMad

.@SAMUR_PC confirma el fallecimiento de dos mujeres en #Carabanchel. Una de ellas, precipitada desde un sexto piso. La otra víctima estaba en el descansillo con heridas por arma blanca. @BomberosMad colaboran con @policia, que investiga lo ocurrido, para acceder al piso. pic.twitter.com/W8TH38oZct — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) April 18, 2022

The tweet read:

@SAMUR_PC

confirms the death of two women in #Carabanchel.

One of them fell from a sixth floor.

The other victim was on the landing with stab wounds.

@BomberosMad

are collaborating with

@policia

who are investigating the incident, to gain access to the flat.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following a phone call alerting them that a 56-year-old woman had thrown herself out of a window and was seriously injured in the street. Upon arrival they found the body of a woman in the street after she had jumped from a sixth-floor flat. Emergency staff tried to resuscitate her for several minutes before declaring her dead.

An 84-year-old woman was found dead inside the block of flats on the sixth-floor of the building. She had several stab wounds inflicted by the 56-year-old woman according to Emergencias Madrid. According to initial reports, the two women did not have a good relationship, and had arguments on previous occasions. It was also reported that the 56-year-old woman had psychiatric problems.