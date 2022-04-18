Hope as Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston’s daughter battles meningitis in hospital

By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 9:39

Josie Credit: Jay Aston Instagram

Hope as Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston’s daughter battles meningitis in a London hospital.

Jay Aston has revealed that the family had been told that there was a 50-50 chance that her daughter would pull through. Jay’s daughter was placed into an induced coma in late March. The 18-year-old is currently at a specialist kidney unit at Kings College Hospital, as reported by The Standard on April 18.

The Bucks Fizz star opened up over the family’s “devastating” ordeal. Speaking to The Mirror she revealed: “It’s been absolutely devastating. We were told it was 50/50 whether she would pull through. We still don’t know when she’ll be coming home.

“I sat by her bedside night after night willing her to make it. I couldn’t believe this was her fate, because she’s such a lovely person. She’s outgoing, kind, good-willed and full of life. It just felt so cruel.

“I’ve been doing a lot of praying. She’s my world – we’re ridiculously close. I just couldn’t imagine being without her.”

Jay is hoping that her daughter Josie will be well enough to return home soon.

According to the NHS meningitis is: “an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord (meninges).

“It can affect anyone, but is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults.

“Meningitis can be very serious if not treated quickly.

“It can cause life-threatening blood poisoning (septicaemia) and result in permanent damage to the brain or nerves.

“A number of vaccinations are available that offer some protection against meningitis.”

