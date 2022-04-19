10 best restaurants in Mallorca

By Laura Kemp • 19 April 2022 • 13:52

Image - Facebook

Mallorca is one of the most stunning islands in Spain, famous for its Mediterranean lifestyle, sparkling beaches, abundance of golf courses, beautiful marinas and exciting nightlife, but did you know Mallorca also has lots of impressive restaurants? The Euro Weekly News has put together a list of the top 10 places to eat on this beautiful island.

1. Natur Poke Can Pastilla

Poke is a dish of Hawaiian origin with influences from Japanese cuisine that allows you to mix a wide variety of natural, fresh, rich, nutritious and healthy foods to taste, and at Natur Poke Can Pastilla you can customise your own poke bowl using their amazing fresh ingredients and toppings.

Natur Poke Can Pastilla also serves healthy brunch and breakfast food, as well as vegan and gluten-free options.

Open: 10am until 11pm

Address: Avinguda de Bartomeu Riutort 85, 07610 Can Pastilla

Book: 971 26 87 87

Price: €€-€€€

2. Cannibal Cantina Bistro

Cannibal Cantina Bistro serves up classic Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine, as well as plenty of sharing dishes, in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Cannibal Cantino Bistro also serves thirst-quenching cocktails and drinks – the rum cooler comes highly recommended as a refreshing beverage on a hot day!

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Address: Placa de Sant Antoni 8, 07002 Palma de Mallorca

Book: 662 54 20 89

Price: €€-€€€

3. Italian Fusion

Fancy some Italian food? Italian Fusion is highly recommended for their pizza and pasta as well as refreshing cocktails that pack a punch!

Open: 1pm until 12am

Address: Calle Ramon de Montcada, 34 Bajos, 07183 Santa Ponsa, Calvia

Book: 632 09 52 76

Price: €€€€

4. Arux

Arux comes highly recommended by visitors and residents, serving up tasty tapas, burgers, cocktails and desserts with friendly and attentive service.

This family-orientated restaurant has a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere and is known for serving up the best veggie croquettes in the area!

Open: 9am until 2am, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Ecónomo Torres 17, Port de Pollenca

Book: 663 00 23 90

Price: €€-€€€

5. Indian Fusion

If you’re a fan of Indian food, Indian Fusion has a large menu as well as vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.

They serve tasty Indian food using fresh produce from Mallorca, promising an unforgettable dining experience in a friendly and family-orientated atmosphere.

Open: 1pm until 2pm and 5pm until 10pm

Address: Avinguda Mèxic 3, 07400 Port de Alcudia, Alcudia

Book: 971 89 21 95

Price: €€-€€€

6. Maristel Bistro & Bar

Maristel Bistro & Bar uses fresh, quality ingredients including fruits and vegetables from the island, resulting in delicious local and regional dishes as well as other more informal but equally tasty ones that are ideal for sharing.

This bistro, bar and cafe is known for its tender meats and Mediterranean dishes as well as breakfasts and healthy cuisine.

Open: 7:30am until 11:45pm, collection only on Thursdays

Address: Eusebio Pascual 9, 1st Floor terrace with views, 07192 Estellencs

Book: 971 61 85 50

Price: €€€€

7. Noir Mallorca

For traditional Dutch and European food in a beautifully decorated restaurant, Noir Mallorca has got you covered for tasty breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes.

Noir Mallorca is known for its friendly service, beautifully presented food and fresh ingredients – the salads and sandwiches come highly recommended!

Open: 9am until 12am

Address: Carrer de Santanyí, 07660 Cala d’Or

Book: 602 58 54 41

Price: €€-€€€

8. Cheftable Thai Restaurent

If you fancy some fresh and healthy Thai food, Cheftable Thai Restaurent is a gem of a restaurant in Puerto Pollenca that comes highly recommended – particularly for their pad Thai, tempura prawns and crispy spring rolls.

Cheftable Thai Restaurent has been dubbed one of the best-kept secrets in Port de Pollenca!

Open: 12pm until 11pm

Address: Llevant – 4, Port de Pollenca

Book: 660 44 69 06

Price: €€-€€€

9. Hungry Gastro Food Bar

Although their menu is small, the Mediterranean fusion food at Hungry Gastro Food Bar is exceptional – the tuna tartare and grilled tuna are a must-try!

Open: 1pm until 3pm and 7:30pm until 10pm, 7:30pm until 10pm on Mondays

Address: Carrer d’Enric Alzamora 3, 07002 Palma de Mallorca

Book: 871 04 93 01

Price: €€-€€€

10. Salvia Restaurant

If you want a fine dining experience, Salvia Restaurant is a fabulous restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine and beautiful local wines.

Located in the adult-only Salvia Hotel, this restaurant has a beautiful ambience and a terrace to enjoy your food under the sun.

Open: 7:30pm until 11pm

Address: Calle de la Palma 18, 07100, Soller

Book: 971 63 49 36

Price: €€€€

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.