Andalucia has already processed more than 8,800 Ukrainian refugees

As reported in a press release from the Junta de Andalucia this Monday, April 18, up until 8pm on Sunday, April 17, a total of 8,817 Ukrainian citizens had completed the process for temporary protection. This was carried out at the Immigration offices and National Police stations in Andalucia. Of this number, 1,123 corresponded to Sunday.

In order to start the procedure, the interested parties must go to the authorised points, where they are attended by officials of the National Police with the support of interpreters. At the moment, applicants will have a receipt accrediting their request for protection, which also includes an assigned NIE.

Within a maximum period of 24 hours, the Asylum and Refugee Office of the Ministry of the Interior approves the residence permit and, for those of legal age, a work permit. Whenever possible, this is notified electronically, by post, or by personal appearance in police stations or foreigners’ offices.

Those who obtain temporary protection can also legally use their Ukrainian driving licences in Spain for at least one year.

A specific link has been made available by the National Police for the use of displaced persons from Ukraine to find out the status of their requests for temporary protection. It can be found at: https://policia.es/_es/extranjeria_ukrania_consultas.php.

The foster care initiative in Andalucia has so far produced 159 families interested in housing Ukrainian families. These applications are currently being studied to determine their suitability to host them.

In order to monitor the Reception Plan process, at the end of April, Pedro Fernandez, the Government representative in Andalucia, will convene a new session of the Territorial Commission for the arrival and reception of Ukrainians, as reported by 101tv.es.

