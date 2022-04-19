By Matthew Roscoe • 19 April 2022 • 17:07

'Batlencia': Valencia FC joins Batman to fight evil. Image: @JosephWyland

‘Batlencia’: Batman and Valencia FC unite to fight evil.

The La Liga club’s badge also features a bat.

SPANISH football club Valencia FC, whose club badge features a bat, have revealed that they have joined Batman in his fight against evil and as a result, have dubbed the city ‘Batlencia’.

To mark the release of the movie ‘The Batman’, the La Liga club have revealed a promotional poster in which the caped crusader is seen as a Valencia player as well as the comic book hero.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, April 19, the club posted a picture of a giant billboard, which can be seen on the side of one of the buildings in the Manuel Sanchis Guarner square in Valencia, near the locally known ‘Pink Panther’ roundabout.

Dubbed ‘Batlencia’, the football club from the sunny Spanish city noted that the ‘two bats had united’ to fight the enemy known as Enigma.

The eye-catching visuals come ahead of the release of the superhero film, based on the DC Comics character Batman, which was also released on HBO Max.

The blockbuster film released at the beginning of March – which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/ Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell – is already the highest-grossing film of 2022 having grossed over $751 million (€697 million) against a $185–200 million (€186 million) budget.

