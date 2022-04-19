By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 12:32
Breaking news: Afghanistan suicide bombers kill at least six and injure 11 in Kabul school attacks Credit: Twitter @TOLOnews
At least six people have been killed, including students and 11 others injured in explosions targeting educational institutions in Kabul, Afghan police have stated. The explosions took place this morning, in the Shiite Muslim majority neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul, Afghanistan at the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and near the Mumtaz Education Center which is located several kilometres away. Several of victims are reportedly in a critical condition.
The explosions took place in rapid succession and are currently being investigated with even more casualties feared, according to Khalid Zadran.
Witnesses have reported that a suicide bomber allegedly blew himself up inside the school which is believed to house up to 1,0000 students.
The difficulty of finding accurate reports has increased dramatically since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US and other Nation’s troops including Britain in 2021, with one twitter user pointing out the nature of the Taliban when it comes to journalism:
“A hand grenade and two suicide bombs will cause significantly high casualties, but Taliban does not release figures, nor allow journalists to film or produce exact reports even @TOLOnews cannot release real figures #Taliban #Daesh #ISK #Hazara #Barchi #Kabul #Afghanistan #Unsafe”
A hand grenade and two suicide bombs will cause significantly high casualties, but Taliban does not release figures, nor allow journalists to film or produce exact reports even @TOLOnews cannot release real figures #Taliban #Daesh #ISK #Hazara #Barchi #Kabul #Afghanistan #Unsafe https://t.co/ASiKS1iKnW
— Shahzad Afghan (@ShahzadAfghann) April 19, 2022
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
