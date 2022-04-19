By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 0:48

Boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint in East London.

British boxing champion Amir Khan has his luxury watch stolen at gunpoint in Leyton, East London



British boxer Amir Khan has revealed that he was robbed at gunpoint this evening, Monday, April 18. The 35-year-old has his luxury watch taken by two men who accosted him as he was walking across the road with his wife Fayral in Leyton, East London.

After approaching the boxing champ, one of the men allegedly pointed a gun at his head and demanded his watch. His wife was walking a few paces behind him at the time of the incident he said.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Khan wrote, “Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.