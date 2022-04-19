BREAKING NEWS: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool after death of his son

By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 13:07
As reported by The Metro on Tuesday, April 19, Ronaldo will not face off against Liverpool at Manchester United’s Premier League match. The match is set to take place on Tuesday evening.
United paid tribute to Ronaldo and his family at this difficult time. The club said: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.
“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.
“Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
