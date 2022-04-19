By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 12:57

Castellon-Madrid connection flights to be operational from Autumn with at least five flights a week

Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencian Community, announced on Tuesday 19, April that the Castellon-Madrid connection is “fundamental” to international flights of all kinds operated from Castellon and he stated that this will be possible from Autumn this year, when the flights will begin “thanks to an initiative of Castellon airport that captured the possibility of operating companies to make this connection flight”, as reported by 20minutos.

The flight route, which he said will see a minimum of minimum five flights a week and may be increased depending on demand, will initially be subsidised by Castellon airport. “What we want is for it to become more and more consolidated and little by little the contribution of the Generalitat for this connection will also decrease”, said the head of the Consell, who considers that “it is the definitive connection to place Castellon airport on the national and international map of air navigation”.

Puig pointed out that Castellón airport is experiencing an “extraordinarily positive” growth trajectory. “Our aerospace hub currently has an important dimension in the whole region, and we hope that in the future we will have an even more prominent role,” he added. This summer there will be more than 8 connections with different European cities from Castellon airport.

With regard to the development of the Castellon Airport Complementary Activity Zone, Puig stressed the importance of this logistics activity “which can generate a lot of employment and opportunities.

“Work will begin next year and, in due course, the installation capacity of some of the companies that are interested will be able to be combined”, said Puig, who added that this is a good time for the industrial, social and economic performance of the airport, “and it is a question of the airport being an engine for the economic development of Castellon, outside the fanfare and the spectacle”, as well as being a reference point for vocational training linked to the aeronautical and space sector.