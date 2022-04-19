Classrooms in Andalucia will remove masks ‘progressively’

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 3:42

Teacher with a pupil in the classroom. image: pexels - pavel danilyuk

The removal of masks will be done ‘progressively’ in the classrooms of Andalucia indicates Education Minister



During an interview with Canal Sur Radio this Monday, April 18, Manuel Alejandro Cardenete, the new Minister of Education and Sports for Andalucia, indicated that the use of masks in school classrooms would probably be phased out ‘progressively’.

Referencing today’s scheduled meeting, he explained, “we have an important milestone in the Council of Ministers of the Government of Spain, where, in principle, the Royal Decree will tell us what is going to be the norm at the national level. One that we will later have to adapt, and it will be published, I understand, on Wednesday”.

Mr Cardenete suggested that ‘normal’ is that the removal of masks in classrooms “is done gradually and progressively, from the youngest children upwards”. Adding, “I doubt very much that it will start this Wednesday 20. I think we will have to wait a few days, but it will be imminent”.

“The technical committee at the Andalucian level, which is chaired by the Ministry of Health, will give the recommendations for the schools and the administrative centres of the Ministry, and we will have to adapt to what the Ministry says”, he continued.

Adding that “everything seems to indicate that we are going to gradually and progressively remove the masks from the youngest children upwards. Therefore, we wait for what the Ministry says, and the technical meeting of Andalucia and the Ministry will send us the recommendations and activate them”.

Questioned whether it will be Wednesday when the masks begin to be removed among the smallest, the minister was blunt, “I very much doubt that this reaction will occur so quickly. It has to be published, and then we will find out about things published many times through the press, and that later when it is published it is not exactly as it has been said”.

“Secondly, the Ministry will also have, for the entire Andalucian Government, to rule on all the recommendations. I think we will still have to wait a few days, but it will be imminent”, again insisting, “it is normal that we start from the smallest upwards”, he concluded, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.