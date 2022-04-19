By Guest Writer • 19 April 2022 • 13:15

Linda Lusardi with Susan and Jeff Clarke Credit: Jeff Clarke

COSTA DEL SOL film maker organised finance for Gazza documentary which has finally been screened in the UK.

THOSE who watched the two-part documentary, Gazza on BBC TV last week might be surprised to learn that the programme which was five years in the making had a direct link with the Costa del Sol.

Jeff Clarke of Warrior Film Productions had been responsible for raising the funds (around £750,000) to allow for the film to be made and he and wife Susan who have been based on the Costa del Sol for several years were invited to a private screening at London’s Ham Yard Hotel.

Those attending included a number of investors in the film as well as crew and people who had played a role in Gazza’s story such as football commentator Jim Rosenthal and model Linda Lusardi but sadly Paul Gascoigne decided not to attend.

Following the success of ‘biopics’ such as Rocket Man and Pam & Tommy, Jeff told Euro Weekly News “I am now actively looking to put together either a movie or a mini-series on Paul’s life as I do believe that is it fascinating but needs to be treated kindly.”

The pandemic of course was one of the main causes for delay in completion of the documentary and Jeff is also now about to not only embark on two new projects but to resurrect his story on the first Page 3 girls and where they are today.

