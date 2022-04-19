Ferries from Southern Spain to Morocco start up again

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 21:35

Passengers queuing to board the ferry in Tarifa in 2018. Image: Google maps - Kyle D

Ferries have started crossing from Southern Spain to Morocco after a break of more than two years

Travel by ferries from Southern Spain to Morocco started up again this Monday, April 18. The ports of Algeciras and Tarifa were finally busy with vehicle and passenger traffic after being paralysed for more than two years due to the pandemic, plus the political tensions between Spain and the North African country.

Ferries operated by Balearia, FRS, Trasmediterranea and AML will make the crossing from the Port of Algeciras to the Moroccan port of Tangier-Med.

A total of ten crossings to Morocco were scheduled on this first day of permitted boarding with vehicles. Departures were at 9:30am, 10am, 12 midday, 2:30pm, 3pm, 4pm, 7:30pm, 9pm, 10pm, and 11:30pm.

From the Port of Tarifa, the FRS company operated six scheduled departures this Monday, to the city of Tangier. These included the Tarifa Jet and Algeciras Jet ferries, fast boats taking just 45 minutes to cross the Strait. They will departed every two hours from 9am to 9pm.

The Intershipping company, which also operates this route, will also resume its activity soon.

Crossings exclusively for foot passengers had already reopened last Tuesday, April 12. These offer the optional possibility of boarding on buses.

In all cases, tickets are closed tickets, (nominative, without the possibility of changes), and each passenger is required to have a valid Covid passport, (according to their vaccination guidelines), or a PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before travelling, as reported by europasur.es.

___________________________________________________________

