By Tamsin Brown • 19 April 2022 • 0:30

Friends of Lux Mundi brave bad weather to enjoy trip to Tarifa. Image: Lux Mundi

A group of friends of Lux Mundi enjoyed a wonderful trip to Tarifa and Baelo Claudia, despite a very rainy day.

On possibly the worst day of the year so far weather-wise, a group of friends of Lux Mundi, from Torre del Mar and Fuengirola, set out on a day trip to Tarifa. On the way, there was plenty of sandy rain, but it had stopped by arrival. They visited the Guzmán castle, walked to the old city gate, looked around the public market, entered the beautiful San Mateo church and had lunch.

They then travelled to Baelo Claudia. The small museum was very interesting and some people just enjoyed the beautiful views from the windows, whilst others ventured outside to visit the well-preserved Roman ruins. On the way back, the sky went dark and red, and Saharan mud started to pour out of the sky. Despite the weather, a great time was had by all.

Lux Mundi wishes to thank all who supported this excursion, which enables them to continue their charitable work, and hopes to see everyone again at future events. For further information, call 952 543 334 (Torre del Mar) or email [email protected].

