Fuengirola Council to construct 26 new social rental homes

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 20:45
The Los Pacos district of Fuengirola.
Image: Google maps - Kazimierz Kowalski
Fuengirola Town Council today, Tuesday, April 19, announced its new initiative to construct 26 social rental homes on a municipal plot of about 1,800m² located in the Los Pacos area of the Malaga municipality.
This project is a part of the mayor, Ana Mula’s, commitment to increasing the stock of social homes in the municipality. The requirements to qualify for one of these properties will be announced once work begins.
“We know the problems that many families have to access a home. The high market prices, and the fact that we are a desired destination for everyone to live in, mean that rental prices are high, and many Fuengirolans find it difficult to become independent and start their own living plans” explained the mayor.
This project adds to other similar ones launched, including the municipally-owned building located on Calle Salvador Rodríguez Navas. This initiative involves 16 flats that have been made available to low-income families on a temporary social rental basis, as well as shared housing for nine elderly people who were living unaccompanied.
As Ms Mula explained, “These in Los Pacos will be destined for social rental following the list of the Registry of Housing Claimants, so, as the project progresses, we will contact the interested parties to process. Once the work begins, we will announce the requirements to qualify for one of them”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
