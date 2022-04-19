Fuengirola Council to construct 26 new social rental homes

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 20:45

The Los Pacos district of Fuengirola. Image: Google maps - Kazimierz Kowalski

Fuengirola Town Council to build 26 social rental homes in the Los Pacos district

Fuengirola Town Council today, Tuesday, April 19, announced its new initiative to construct 26 social rental homes on a municipal plot of about 1,800m² located in the Los Pacos area of the Malaga municipality.

This project is a part of the mayor, Ana Mula’s, commitment to increasing the stock of social homes in the municipality. The requirements to qualify for one of these properties will be announced once work begins.