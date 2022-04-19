Trending:

Fuengirola Council to construct 26 new social rental homes

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 20:45

The Los Pacos district of Fuengirola. Image: Google maps - Kazimierz Kowalski

Fuengirola Town Council today, Tuesday, April 19, announced its new initiative to construct 26 social rental homes on a municipal plot of about 1,800m² located in the Los Pacos area of the Malaga municipality.

This project is a part of the mayor, Ana Mula’s, commitment to increasing the stock of social homes in the municipality. The requirements to qualify for one of these properties will be announced once work begins.


“We know the problems that many families have to access a home. The high market prices, and the fact that we are a desired destination for everyone to live in, mean that rental prices are high, and many Fuengirolans find it difficult to become independent and start their own living plans” explained the mayor.

The Consistory has put the construction of these 26 apartments out for tender to prospective interested companies. A budget of €5,126,936 is available, and the project has an execution period of 18 months.
Companies interested in opting for it will have until May 3 to submit their proposals.

This project adds to other similar ones launched, including the municipally-owned building located on Calle Salvador Rodríguez Navas. This initiative involves 16 flats that have been made available to low-income families on a temporary social rental basis, as well as shared housing for nine elderly people who were living unaccompanied.

As Ms Mula explained, “These in Los Pacos will be destined for social rental following the list of the Registry of Housing Claimants, so, as the project progresses, we will contact the interested parties to process. Once the work begins, we will announce the requirements to qualify for one of them”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


Chris King

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

