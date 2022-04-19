Fuengirola’s ‘Feria de los Pueblos’ will run from April 27 to May 2

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 19:49
The Feria de los Pueblos in Fuengirola.
Image: Pinterest
After a break of two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola will once again host its International ‘Feria de los Pueblos’. It will be held as always at the fairground in the town, from pril 27 to May 2.
This year the event has been renamed the International ‘Feria de los Paises’ (Fair of the Countries). Representatives of 33 different countries will participate, opening the doors of their ‘casetas’ from 1pm through to 4am.
In addition, the organization has decided to extend the celebration of the fair for one more day since May 1 falls on a Sunday. as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
