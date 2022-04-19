Trending:

Fuengirola’s ‘Feria de los Pueblos’ will run from April 27 to May 2

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 19:49

The Feria de los Pueblos in Fuengirola. Image: Pinterest

April 27 to May 2 announced as dates for this year’s ‘Feria de los Pueblos’ in Fuengirola

After a break of two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola will once again host its International ‘Feria de los Pueblos’. It will be held as always at the fairground in the town, from pril 27 to May 2.

This year the event has been renamed the International ‘Feria de los Paises’ (Fair of the Countries). Representatives of 33 different countries will participate, opening the doors of their ‘casetas’ from 1pm through to 4am.

“Fuengirola is a cosmopolitan and open city; a friendly and tolerant society, willing to open its doors to as many citizens of other nationalities as choose to live there. More than 130 different nationalities live together in our town in perfect harmony and peace”, highlighted Ana Mula, the mayor of Fuengirola.
 
“New this year we have the incorporation of Romania, and there will also be Ukraine, whose citizens need our support and affection now more than ever” commented Ms Mula during the presentation of the event. She was accompanied by Rodrigo Romero, the Councillor for Tourism.
 
The main parade of the fair will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 11:30 am. It will pass through the main streets of the town, and is expected to involve more than 1,000 people. Starting from Plaza de España, the parade will terminate at the fairground.

In addition, the organization has decided to extend the celebration of the fair for one more day since May 1 falls on a Sunday. as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
COVID: New 'dominant' variant detected in the UK