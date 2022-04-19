By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 9:21

‘Great British Rail Sale’: Train ticket prices to be slashed in half this spring to help with the cost of living crisis.

During April and May, more than 1 million train tickets will be reduced by up to 50 per cent according to the Transport Secretary as part of the “Great British Rail Sale”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50% off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

Jacqueline Starr, CEO of the Rail Delivery Group commented: “We want everyone to be able to benefit from travelling by train because it’s more than just a journey, it’s a way to connect everyone to the people, places and things they love.

“As part of the Great British Rail Sale customers will enjoy over one million discounted tickets, so they can explore some of the fantastic locations that are accessible by rail.”

According to the government: “Tickets can be purchased online from participating retailers with the up to half-price rate applying to a huge range of off-peak tickets spreading the length and breadth of the country.

“Tickets go on sale from 19 April with discounted tickets available on journeys from 25 April to 27 May.”

