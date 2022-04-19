By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 April 2022 • 9:42

Learner driver destroys cemetery headstones during practice session Source: Melrose Police Department

A practice sessions for a learner driver went very wrong when she loses control and destroys a number of headstones in the cemetery where she was honing her skills.

According to Melrose Police Department in Wyoming, officers were called to an incident at the Wyoming cemetery on Saturday April 16th. There they found the learner driver, who was practising in an older model of a Range Rover, amongst the headstones.

Chief Michael L Lyle said that the learner driver, a 53-year-old woman, was being guided by a relative who has a licence.

Police investigations are still underway but it is understood that the woman lost control of the vehicle turning off the road and ploughing through the burial area taking a number of headstones with her. Around ten headstones were badly damaged, as was the Range Rover, which sustained extensive damage to the front and undercarriage of the car.

The Range Rover also lost a wheel in the accident.

Police said those headstones that did not suffer any significant damage were place back on the graves with others needing to be repaired.

It is understood that neither person was injured in the crash, perhaps just the nerves and the ego of the woman involved.

Who would’ve thought that helping a learner driver practice in a cemetery could be so dangerous for the dead let alone the living, in a case of watch where you are driving.

