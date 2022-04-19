Shock as man suddenly drops dead in London cinema

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 April 2022 • 19:08

Man suddenly drops dead in London cinema. Image: kilyan sockaling

Shock as a man suddenly drops dead in London cinema.

Emergency services rushed to the establishment in England’s capital.

A MAN in his 50s suddenly dropped dead at a cinema in North West London, according to local reports on Monday, April 18.

Emergency services are said to have rushed to the scene on April 17 after reports that a man had died suddenly at a cinema in Ruislip, an area in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.57 pm last night (April 17) to reports of a person unwell at a cinema in Victoria Road, Ruislip.

“We sent an ambulance crew, two paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene. The first paramedic arrived in less than six minutes.

“Sadly, the patient died at the scene.”

Harrow Online reported that cinema-goers had notified the news outlet of the incident as they were led out by security via another exit.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a cinema in Victoria Road, Ruislip, by London Ambulance Service (LAS) shortly after 21.00hrs to reports of a sudden death.

“It was reported a man, in his 50s, had suffered a medical episode and died at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report is being prepared for the coroner.”

Reacting to the news, people paid their respects online.

“Very sad news indeed. My prayers are with His loved ones,” one person said on Twitter.

Another said on Facebook: “This is sad news. People don’t just die in cinemas.”

