By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 13:28

Manchester Airport’s Terminal Three to reopen this week to cope with passenger demand after months of chaos, queues and delays.

Passengers travelling through Manchester Airport have been plagued with delays and queues for several months. One passenger even turned up 13 hours early in a bid to beat the queues.

Terminal Three was partially reopened on March 27, but this was only for a limited number of passengers. The terminal is set fully reopen on Friday, April 22.

Despite the impending reopening Manchester airport has still advised passengers to make sure they check in three hours before their flight. The airport has also advised people to check the coronavirus travel advice for their destination country before they head to the airport.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News: “All passengers flying out with Aurigny, British Airways, Eastern Airways, Iberia Express, Loganair, Ryanair and Vueling will check in at the Terminal Three entrance. All arrivals into the airport with those airlines will also go through the Terminal Three building.”

