By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 April 2022 • 22:45

Moderna updating COVID-19 vaccines in preparation for autumn

Producer of one of the most effective vaccines against Covid-19, Moderna, has announced that it is updating its vaccines in preparation for autumn 2022 with the expectation that numbers will once again rise.

The updated booster will it is hoped, provide protection against the original virus as well as the Omicron variants. The company said that all vaccines currently on the market are based on the original version of the coronavirus, however as it continues to mutate, it once again becomes a threat.

Moderna has been trialling a combination shot that has provided more protection, with the vaccine producing more antibodies than the original version.

Dr. Jacqueline Miller, a Moderna Vice President said: “These results really give us hope,” before adding that the hope is that the next step will work even better.

Although the original vaccine is still providing protection against severe illness, there is concern that as the virus mutates so it will find its way past those antibodies. That means a new or updated vaccine is needed.

The current approach in many countries of providing regular boosters is frowned upon by most of the medical community, with a debate currently focusing on whether a new vaccine is required and when it should be administered.

Modern and rival Pfizer have both said just switching to a vaccine that targets the latest variant is risky, because the virus could mutate again. As a result both are working on a combination of their original vaccine plus something to target the new variants.

According to Moderna who are updating their COVID-19 vaccines, the new beta version deals with all the known variants but as they prepare for the autumn and a possible repeat of last year the company remains cautious about its effectiveness.

