By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 15:43

New lottery coupon will offer a WHOPPING 49 prizes of 35,000€ and 500,000€ top prize daily Credit: Twitter @ONCE_oficial

The new ONCE daily lottery coupon will offer 49 prizes of 35,000€ and a top prize of 50,000€

Organización Nacional de Ciegos Españoles (ONCE), a Spanish lottery foundation that raises funds to provide services for the blind and people with serious visual impairment, is renewing its Daily Coupon, the organisation’s star product, with which it will offer a top prize of 500,000€ every day and will increase the number of prizes from 2 May. All these novelties are aimed at modernising its lottery products, under the idea that “You can be a winner on both sides,” as reported by 20minutos.

With this new Coupon, which will cost 2 euros, the structure of prizes will be improved by what is known as a distribution draw, which will mean more draws and more prizes. So every day 49 prizes of 35,000 euros will be distributed to the five digits of the winning number and 500,000 to the number plus the series.

Luis Natalio Royo, ONCE’s Regional Delegate in Madrid, presented all these new features in his office. “This is an important reform for the future, especially for the 1,800 vendors who are currently in the Community of Madrid, as they are the point of reference for the public,” said Royo.

One of the ONCE vendors, Gloria Vizárraga, is happy and satisfied with these new features, as she believes that “it will help us to give out many more prizes and that is synonymous with spreading joy, because the ONCE’s hope is always fulfilled”.

Credit: Twitter @ONCE_oficial

In addition, the game has a new mechanic, as the prizes are played “right side up and upside down”: 450 prizes of 250 euros for the first four digits and another 450 prizes for the last four; 9,000 prizes of 25 euros in the case of the last three or first three digits; and the same for the first and last two (6 euros), while a double reimbursement of 2 euros is generated for the first or last digit of the winning number.

The Daily Coupon has a new image, more modern and in keeping with the times featuring a QR code. This format allows the number of prizes to be increased, with a top prize of half a million euros and other intermediate prizes for the numbers that match the winning number on the right or left.